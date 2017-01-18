Sign in to your account
Breeding spotlight and LIC contract on the agenda at Co Meath talk

By on
Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) and Eurogene held a dairy farmer meeting in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Tuesday night to discuss upcoming issues before breeding starts in late April.
Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) and Eurogene held a dairy farmer meeting in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Tuesday night to discuss upcoming issues before breeding starts in late April.

LIC International manager Mark Ryder explained the reasoning behind the development of a new LIC contract that farmers must sign before purchasing LIC straws this year.

He said: “New Zealand quarantine regulations have changed. Now, instead of holding bulls for 104 days before exporting, it’s a 30-day quarantine period, so this means the very best sires from New Zealand can be used in Ireland before they are available in New Zealand. Our shareholders allow this, but they need some IP protection. We are here in Ireland to breed profitable cows for Irish farmers and not top bulls for other ...

