Breeding spotlight and LIC contract on the agenda at Co Meath talk
By Jack Kennedy on 18 January 2017
Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) and Eurogene held a dairy farmer meeting in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Tuesday night to discuss upcoming issues before breeding starts in late April.
LIC International manager Mark Ryder explained the reasoning behind the development of a new LIC contract that farmers must sign before purchasing LIC straws this year.
He said: “New Zealand quarantine regulations have changed. Now, instead of holding bulls for 104 days before exporting, it’s a 30-day quarantine period, so this means the very best sires from New Zealand can be used in Ireland before they are available in New Zealand. Our shareholders allow this, but they need some IP protection. We are here in Ireland to breed profitable cows for Irish farmers and not top bulls for other ...
More in Dairy
By Thomas Hubert on 18 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 17 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 17 January 2017
Related Stories
By Adam Woods on 16 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...