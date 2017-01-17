BT Young Scientists as innovative as ever

-
At the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin.
-
Rebecca Elphick, Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Tipperary (other student is Cormac Walsh) with their project: An investigation into the effect of adding cow manure to concrete composite
-
Rebecca Elphick and Cormac Walsh, Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Tipperary, with their project: An investigation into the effect of adding cow manure to concrete composite
-
Rachel Bentley, Niamh Brannigan and Aoife Lancaster, St Mary's College, Arklow with their project: We are the only mammals to drink another mammals milk...so should we be moo-ving away from cow's milk?
-
Rachel Bentley, Niamh Brannigan and Aoife Lancaster, St Mary's College, Arklow with their project: We are the only mammals to drink another mammals milk...so should we be moo-ving away from cow's milk?
-
Alana Baker, Dara Lovern, Rachel Ryan, Erin Meredith and Eimear Mulhall, from St Paul's Secondary School, Kildare, with the elements of their project, Is Organic Really best?
-
Sara Ryan, Kate Davitt and Emma Rowland, Colaiste Naomh Mhuire, Kildare with their project The effects of different artificial lights and soil acidity on the vitamin A of carrots.
-
Vitalija Janusonyte and Niamh McHugh, St Joseph's Secondary, Meath with their project, Stimulating plant growth using electricity.
-
At the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin.
-
At the BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin.
-
rin Meredith from St Paul's Secondary School, Kildare, at the stand where she and her teammates, Dara Lovern, Rachel Ryan, Eiear Mulhall and Alana Baker are exhibiting their project Is Organic Really best?
-
Brian Normanly, Shane Kennedy and Fergal Monaghan from St Attract's Community School in Ballyara, Tubercurry, Co Sligo.
-
Aaron Smith, Aaron Hawthorne and Ryan Gargan from Bailieborough Community School, Cavan, with their project: Why does the colour red irritate bulls.