Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Buoyant trade at inaugural Cootehill Texel twilight sale
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Buoyant trade at inaugural Cootehill Texel twilight sale

By on
Cootehill Texel twilight sale marked the last sheep sale of the year and was met with a flying trade.
Cootehill Texel twilight sale marked the last sheep sale of the year and was met with a flying trade.
More in More
Journal+
NI meat plants returning profit
News
NI meat plants returning profit
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Ministers outline Brexit opportunity
News
Ministers outline Brexit opportunity
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
Journal+
News in brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in brief from Northern Ireland
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
'Our best marketing tool is our bulls topping the shows and sales'
Pedigree
'Our best marketing tool is our bulls topping the shows and sales'
By Shane Murphy on 16 December 2016
Journal+
In pictures: pedigree cattle sales draw to a close
Pedigree
In pictures: pedigree cattle sales draw to a close
By Shane Murphy on 19 December 2016
Free
Pink bales raise €17,500 for charity
Dealer
Pink bales raise €17,500 for charity
By The Dealer on 23 December 2016
recipient springers
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
View ad
11 MAIDEN FR
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
View ad
DAVID CLARKE
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
View ad
5 STAR PBR AUBRACS FOR SALE
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
View ad
EASY CALVING SHORT
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...
View ad

Place ad