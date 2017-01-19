Calls for progress on Fair Deal scheme

The IFA is calling for the publication of the findings of a report on the Fair Deal scheme.

After making a presentation to a government working group on the Fair Deal scheme last October, the IFA is now calling for the findings from that group to be published. Joe Healy said its publication will provide certainty to farm families who fear the viability of their family farm will be undermined or lost in meeting the cost of long-term care.

“The current Fair Deal assessment is fundamentally unfair and has a disproportionate impact on low-income farm families, where any further dilution of the farm assets could make the farm non-viable for future generations,” IFA Farm Family chair, Maura Canning, explained.

The farm organisation seeks:

A reduced charge on farm assets that reflects the ability to pay.

A reduction to three years in the time for which a financial assessment would apply to assets transferred prior to entering the scheme.

A broadened interpretation of ‘sudden illness or disability’.

“The uncertainty created for farm families by the potentially uncapped liability in the financial assessment of farm business assets is causing significant stress for older farmers and their families, at an already difficult time,” Canning said.

IFA president Joe Healy stated that the scheme is fundamentally unfair and has the potential to render farms non-viable for future generations. He said farms are productive assets required to generate income, they are not a measure of ability to pay.

The review of the Fair Deal scheme began in 2012 and “farm families have already waited far too long for necessary changes to be implemented, movement on this issue is now urgently required.”

