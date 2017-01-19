Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Calls for progress on Fair Deal scheme
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Calls for progress on Fair Deal scheme

By on
The IFA is calling for the publication of the findings of a report on the Fair Deal scheme.
The IFA is calling for the publication of the findings of a report on the Fair Deal scheme.

After making a presentation to a government working group on the Fair Deal scheme last October, the IFA is now calling for the findings from that group to be published. Joe Healy said its publication will provide certainty to farm families who fear the viability of their family farm will be undermined or lost in meeting the cost of long-term care.

“The current Fair Deal assessment is fundamentally unfair and has a disproportionate impact on low-income farm families, where any further dilution of the farm assets could make the farm non-viable for future generations,” IFA Farm Family chair, Maura Canning, explained.

The farm organisation seeks:

  • A reduced charge on farm assets that reflects the ability to pay.
  • A reduction to three years in the time for which a financial assessment would apply to assets transferred prior to entering the scheme.
  • A broadened interpretation of ‘sudden illness or disability’.

    • “The uncertainty created for farm families by the potentially uncapped liability in the financial assessment of farm business assets is causing significant stress for older farmers and their families, at an already difficult time,” Canning said.

    IFA president Joe Healy stated that the scheme is fundamentally unfair and has the potential to render farms non-viable for future generations. He said farms are productive assets required to generate income, they are not a measure of ability to pay.

    The review of the Fair Deal scheme began in 2012 and “farm families have already waited far too long for necessary changes to be implemented, movement on this issue is now urgently required.”

    Read more

    Fair deal controversy illustrates need for change

    More in News
    Free
    Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff
    News
    Watch: meat truck overturns in Ballyjamesduff
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
    Free
    Ross 'agrees to proper consultation process' for Galway Greenway
    News
    Ross 'agrees to proper consultation process' for Galway Greenway
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
    Free
    'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
    News
    'It's very unrealistic for a woman to run a farm' – Liveline caller
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 19 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    Fair Deal controversy illustrates need for change
    News
    Fair Deal controversy illustrates need for change
    By Thomas Hubert on 18 January 2017
    Journal+
    FBIS Tier 1 offers expected before the end of January
    News
    FBIS Tier 1 offers expected before the end of January
    By Peter McCann on 17 January 2017
    Free
    Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers
    News
    Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers
    By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
    General Hardware Supplies LTD
    LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
    View ad
    GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
    FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
    View ad
    Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
    If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
    View ad
    farm hand services
    farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
    View ad
    Magnum Fodder Beet
    Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
    View ad

    Place ad