Careers at the Irish Farmers Journal

By on

Current vacancies:

  • Property Reporter

  • Senior Sales Manager

    • _________________________________________________________________________________

    Property Reporter

    The Irish Farmers Journal is seeking applications for the position of Property Reporter

    This is an exciting opportunity to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s editorial team as an Irish and international property reporter and researcher. The Irish Farmers Journal has a weekly readership of 247,000 people and the property pages are of significant interest to these readers.

    Reporting to the Editor, Irish Country Living, the successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Producing quality property content for the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living in print, online, social media and video

  • Researching and writing property related supplements and additional publications as required

  • Representing the Irish Farmers Journal at industry events, developing industry contacts and keeping abreast of all developments in the sector

  • Working closely both with the Irish Farmers Journal editorial and commercial teams

    • Candidate requirements:

  • Excellent knowledge and understanding of the Irish and international farm property sector

  • Third level qualification

  • Experience and skills in writing and research and strong command of English

  • Strong communication skills

  • Ability to work to strict deadlines

  • Digital skills including video and online media

    • A full job description is below.

    The position will primarily be based in Dublin, but will involve regular travel within the country. Fixed term contract role (6 months).

    Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter outlining suitability to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Property Reporter’ in the subject line.

    Closing date for application: Friday 11 August 2017

    ____________________________________________________________________________

    Senior Sales Manager

    The Irish Farmers Journal is the leading farming newspaper in Ireland and the UK with a readership of 247,000 (JNRS 2015) weekly, across print and digital platforms. We are now recruiting a Senior Sales Manager (permanent contract) reporting to the Sales Director. This is an exciting position for the successful candidate.

    The successful candidate will have specific responsibility for:

  • Managing and maximising advertising revenue

  • Developing new advertising revenue and relationships

  • Managing current key client relationships across designated categories

  • Selling across new/additional categories as required and in agreement with management

  • Attending relevant events nationwide to develop relationships with current and new advertisers

    and growing advertising revenue

  • The role will involve all company print & digital titles

    • Candidates are required to have:

  • Minimum 5 years sales management experience

  • 10 years sales experience

  • People management experience

  • Excellent knowledge of agriculture essential

  • Track record in achieving and exceeding sales targets

  • Ability to originate and develop relevant sales and marketing ideas to grow revenue

  • IT, digital and social media proficiency

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

  • Flexibility and adaptability

  • Team player

  • Project coordinator skills

  • Ability to work to strict deadlines

  • Full clean driving license essential

    • A full job description is below.

    Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Senior Sales Manager’ in the subject line.

    Application deadline: Friday 25 August 2017

    __________________________________________________________________________________

    Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence

    The company is an equal opportunities employer



    Property Reporter Job Description
    Senior Sales Manager Job Description

