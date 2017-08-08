Careers at the Irish Farmers Journal

Current vacancies:

Property Reporter

Senior Sales Manager

_________________________________________________________________________________

Property Reporter

The Irish Farmers Journal is seeking applications for the position of Property Reporter

This is an exciting opportunity to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s editorial team as an Irish and international property reporter and researcher. The Irish Farmers Journal has a weekly readership of 247,000 people and the property pages are of significant interest to these readers.

Reporting to the Editor, Irish Country Living, the successful candidate will be responsible for:

Producing quality property content for the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living in print, online, social media and video

Researching and writing property related supplements and additional publications as required

Representing the Irish Farmers Journal at industry events, developing industry contacts and keeping abreast of all developments in the sector

Working closely both with the Irish Farmers Journal editorial and commercial teams

Candidate requirements:

Excellent knowledge and understanding of the Irish and international farm property sector

Third level qualification

Experience and skills in writing and research and strong command of English

Strong communication skills

Ability to work to strict deadlines

Digital skills including video and online media

A full job description is below.

The position will primarily be based in Dublin, but will involve regular travel within the country. Fixed term contract role (6 months).

Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter outlining suitability to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Property Reporter’ in the subject line.

Closing date for application: Friday 11 August 2017

____________________________________________________________________________

Senior Sales Manager

The Irish Farmers Journal is the leading farming newspaper in Ireland and the UK with a readership of 247,000 (JNRS 2015) weekly, across print and digital platforms. We are now recruiting a Senior Sales Manager (permanent contract) reporting to the Sales Director. This is an exciting position for the successful candidate.

The successful candidate will have specific responsibility for:

Managing and maximising advertising revenue

Developing new advertising revenue and relationships

Managing current key client relationships across designated categories

Selling across new/additional categories as required and in agreement with management

Attending relevant events nationwide to develop relationships with current and new advertisers and growing advertising revenue

The role will involve all company print & digital titles

Candidates are required to have:

Minimum 5 years sales management experience

10 years sales experience

People management experience

Excellent knowledge of agriculture essential

Track record in achieving and exceeding sales targets

Ability to originate and develop relevant sales and marketing ideas to grow revenue

IT, digital and social media proficiency

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Flexibility and adaptability

Team player

Project coordinator skills

Ability to work to strict deadlines

Full clean driving license essential

A full job description is below.

Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Senior Sales Manager’ in the subject line.

Application deadline: Friday 25 August 2017

__________________________________________________________________________________

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence

The company is an equal opportunities employer