Careers at the Irish Farmers Journal
Current vacancies:
_________________________________________________________________________________
Property Reporter
The Irish Farmers Journal is seeking applications for the position of Property Reporter
This is an exciting opportunity to join the Irish Farmers Journal’s editorial team as an Irish and international property reporter and researcher. The Irish Farmers Journal has a weekly readership of 247,000 people and the property pages are of significant interest to these readers.
Reporting to the Editor, Irish Country Living, the successful candidate will be responsible for:
Candidate requirements:
A full job description is below.
The position will primarily be based in Dublin, but will involve regular travel within the country. Fixed term contract role (6 months).
Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter outlining suitability to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Property Reporter’ in the subject line.
Closing date for application: Friday 11 August 2017
____________________________________________________________________________
Senior Sales Manager
The Irish Farmers Journal is the leading farming newspaper in Ireland and the UK with a readership of 247,000 (JNRS 2015) weekly, across print and digital platforms. We are now recruiting a Senior Sales Manager (permanent contract) reporting to the Sales Director. This is an exciting position for the successful candidate.
The successful candidate will have specific responsibility for:
and growing advertising revenue
Candidates are required to have:
A full job description is below.
Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Senior Sales Manager’ in the subject line.
Application deadline: Friday 25 August 2017
__________________________________________________________________________________
Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence
The company is an equal opportunities employer
Property Reporter Job Description
Senior Sales Manager Job Description