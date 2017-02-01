Cash loss at Greenfield Kilkenny
By Jack Kennedy on 02 February 2017
The 2016 financial figures show a loss but the production model remains the same in Kilkenny.
The Greenfield Kilkenny farm lost money last year. It made a slight profit on paper but the bank account is down €21,000 as cash costs exceeded farm income. The farm was able to handle the cash deficit as there is over €125,000 on deposit built up over the years since the farm started trading in early 2010. So, as cows start milking in year eight of the 15-year farm lease, there are 380 cows set to calve down and effectively €100,000 in the bank account.
Financial update
Last year, the farm made a very slight paper profit of €4,994 but a ...
