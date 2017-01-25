Cattle prices steady as numbers increase
By Kieran Mailey on 26 January 2017
Cattle prices are holding steady this week as numbers increase. Base quotes start from 340p to 346p/kg.
More in More
By Thomas Hubert on 25 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 25 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 25 January 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 25 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 25 January 2017
slurry hoseslurry fittingsspare parts delivery nationwide new ...
Battery Chargertractor truck and car charger12v/24v 11Amp VAT Inc...
wireless reversing camera kit7 Inch High resolution colour monitor (tft-lc...
Wheel complete 16x6.50-815x6.00-6wheels come complete with bearings...