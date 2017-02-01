Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Changing focus for grass breeding at AFBI
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Changing focus for grass breeding at AFBI

By on
Both new and existing traits will be used to develop grass varieties in the future breeding programme at AFBI.
Both new and existing traits will be used to develop grass varieties in the future breeding programme at AFBI.
More in News
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: CAP consultation and positive TB news
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
Journal+
EXCLUSIVE: vaccine win in TB battle
World
EXCLUSIVE: vaccine win in TB battle
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Reprieve for AFBI site at Crossnacreevy
News
Reprieve for AFBI site at Crossnacreevy
By David Wright on 01 February 2017
Free
New project seeking sheep farmers
Northern Ireland
New project seeking sheep farmers
By Amy McShane on 01 February 2017
Free
NEW Irish Pedigree Breeder magazine out now!
World
NEW Irish Pedigree Breeder magazine out now!
By Farmers Journal on 23 January 2017
Power Washing Drain Cleaning
Our Services HIGH PRESSURE POWER WASHING SLATTED SHED ...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad

Place ad