Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
OrTo redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click
HERE
Just one
final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Chef Swaps at Aniar Restaurant in Galway
Register below to read ten
Journal+
articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click
HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
Irish Farmers Journal
Irish Country Living
Toplink.ie
Irish Country Magazine
The Irish Field
Irish Dairy Farmer
Shop
Code
Register
Subscribe
Sign in
My Account
Shop
Women & Ag
Women & Ag
News
Speakers
Accommodation
Book Now
A day to remember at the Women & Agriculture conference
Journal+
EU recognises extraordinary Cavan woman
Journal+
Women & Agriculture conference agenda
Journal+
Life
Life
Features
Fashion
Health
Craft
Travel
Gardening
My Farming Week
Farmyard Awards
It's time to add herbs to the mix
Journal+
Weekly update from the Men's Sheds
Journal+
I think it's time to turn off the phone and unplug from the internet
Journal+
Entertainment
Entertainment
Living Life
Sport
Country Sound
Books
Soapwatch
Around the country
Crossword & Competitions
Hard work paying off for Ireland
Journal+
Back in business as football league kicks off
Journal+
The latest news from the country music scene
Journal+
Food
Food
Neven
News
Recipes
Household favourites with Neven Maguire
Journal+
Neven Maguire: Feast on these healthy post-gym snacks
Journal+
Gluten-free baking: cherry and almond cake
Journal+
Finance
Finance
News
Consumer
Motoring
Money Mentor
Eat local and eat Irish
Journal+
Have you got money on your mind?
Journal+
Consumer - what’s the deal with fermentation?
Journal+
Comment
Comment
Mairead
Katherine O'Leary
Modern Farmette
My Farming Week
Damien O'Reilly
Maurice
Ask Miriam
Blog
There will never be peace in Nothern Ireland
Journal+
Midnight drama on the motorway
Journal+
An enthusiastic team at the O'Leary household
Journal+
Careers
Careers
Education
News
Recruitment
Careers
High competition for Teagasc jobs
FREE
Bord Bia and I – marketing in Dubai
Journal+
IT Carlow exhibiting at the Agri Career Fair
Journal+
Property
Property
Property
Sales results
News & features
Land report
For Sale
Three out of three for Cork agent
Journal+
82-acre farm in Tipperary goes to auction
Journal+
One of the biggest land banks in years
Journal+
Irish Horse
Irish Horse
News
Breeding
Show jumping
Eventing
Showing
Racing & P-2-P
Sales
Eleanor's Diary
Holden set to hold the reins at RDS
Journal+
Fundraiser for Colm Costello
Journal+
€110,000 new series launched
Journal+
Irish Farmers Journal
Irish Country Living
/
Entertainment
/
Around the country
/
Chef Swaps at Aniar Restaurant in Galway
Chef Swaps at Aniar Restaurant in Galway
By
Laura Roddy
on
02 February 2017
Get down to Galway and enjoy a feast an Aniar Restaurant
Syrco Bakker of Michelin-star Pure C restaurant in the Netherlands.
Nathan Outlaw, who operates Outlaw’s at the Capital in London and Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen in Port Isaac.
Sasu Laukkonen from the Helsinki Michelin-star restaurant Chef & Sommelier.
JP and Ross Lewis at Chapter One. Photo by: Paul Sherwood
Get down to Galway and enjoy a feast an Aniar Restaurant
More in Entertainment
Journal
+
Sport
Hard work paying off for Ireland
By
Contributor
on 31 January 2017
Journal
+
Sport
Back in business as football league kicks off
By
on 31 January 2017
Journal
+
Country Sound
The latest news from the country music scene
By
Michael Commins
on 30 January 2017
Related tags
Aniar Galway
Foodies
Related Stories
Teagle
Telehawk bale shredder for loader mounting, will shred & spread straw, ideal fo...
View ad
Sawbench
c/w pto shaft & 2 blades ...
View ad
Lely 320
Lely 320 disc mower, 10’ cut, new blades, very good condition, ideal to top or...
View ad
Twose Z
Twose Z linkage flail mulcher, ex demo & as new, will also face hedges ...
View ad
Rabe 3m
PKE heavy duty power harrow c/w packer roller, good blades ...
View ad
Place ad