Chinese investment partner causes headaches for Fonterra

By Contributor on
Fonterra's Chinese investment partner Beingmate has announced the sale of dairy farm assets following continued losses at the company. John Boylan reports
Fonterra’s Chinese investment partner Beingmate has announced the sale of dairy farm assets following continued losses at the company. John Boylan reports

Beingmate has forecast a loss of $70m (€44.1m) for the first half of this year.

Shares have fallen by 10% and have been indefinitely suspended from trading. Charges have been made that the company has been involved in insider trading.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has ordered the company to disclose any stock transactions made by executives over the past six months, according to the Caixin news website.

During the past year the vice chairman, chief financial officer and deputy general manager have all resigned from Beingmate.

Dr Andrew Zhu of Trace, a consumer research company in Auckland, told the Press News that an investment of $700m (€441m) by Fonterra for an 18.8% share in the Beingmate was questionable.

“There is a big mismatch between Fonterra and Beingmate. The key thing is the Chinese customer doesn’t have confidence in this brand,” he said.

Dr Zhu added: “In May I went to China to do a study on infant formula and no one mentioned it. For people in the first and second tier cities, it’s not a brand they consider. It’s aimed at the lower end of the market.”

Responsible

New Zealand’s Labour Party primary industries spokesman Damien O’Connor said that senior Fonterra executives should be held responsible.

“The board approved a wasted investment of $700m of New Zealand farmer money. There is no excuse for not doing due diligence,” he said.

New Zealand milk production up 20% in June

Fonterra increases forecast farmgate milk price to almost 30c/l

Member
Watch and listen: building a dairy industry from the ground up in Kenya
International
Watch and listen: building a dairy industry from the ground up in Kenya
By Thomas Hubert on 20 July 2017
Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
News
Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Vets fear labour shortage
News
Vets fear labour shortage
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Agri jobs: planting sweet potatoes in New Zealand and dairy workers
News
Agri jobs: planting sweet potatoes in New Zealand and dairy workers
By Amy Forde on 03 August 2017
Member
A shortage of B&B in Roscommon
Dealer
A shortage of B&B in Roscommon
By The Dealer on 31 July 2017
New Zealand dairy exports up 11% for June
News
New Zealand dairy exports up 11% for June
By Anthony Jordan on 28 July 2017
