Chinese students visit Ireland for five-week agri-food internship
Chinese students visit Ireland for five-week agri-food internship

By on
A total of 11 Chinese students from agricultural universities in China are visiting Ireland as part of the Alltech-Elite Cattleman Program Alliance (ECPA).
A total of 11 Chinese students from agricultural universities in China are visiting Ireland as part of the Alltech-Elite Cattleman Program Alliance (ECPA).

A total of 11 Chinese students from seven agricultural universities will begin a five-week internship in Ireland at the end of the month, sponsored by Alltech. The students will be staying on Irish family farms and will spend three weeks taking animal nutrition and farm management courses with Teagasc.

Courses will cover cattle feed management, silage production, manure processing and machinery.

“The students can bring back to China what they have learned from one of the world’s most progressive dairy farming systems and become the future leaders of Chinese animal husbandry,” said Dr Mark Lyons, global vice president and head of Greater China for Alltech.

ECPA was established in 2011and has grown its network to connect with 25 agricultural universities in China.

Alltech started the Alltech-ECPA Ireland Internship Programme in 2015 and financed five students’ internships on Irish farms. The objective of the internship programme is to develop agriculture professionals and deliver innovation to the Chinese animal husbandry industry.

Listen: China continues to drive international pig trade

