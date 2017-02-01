Clarke pushing for higher solids

Charles Clarke milks 110 spring-calving cows outside Bailieborough, Co Cavan. While 2016 was a tough year financially for the business, Charles was happy to get through the year with a small, but positive farm surplus.

Looking closely at the financial figures for the farm, Charles received an average milk price of just above 26c/l for all milk produced for 2016.

There were 510,000 litres sold with an additional 40,000 litres fed to calves, so a total milk solids produced of 380kg/cow, which works out at 1,292kg/ha from the grazing platform. That’s decent production from grazed grass and 600kg of meal ...