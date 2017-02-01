Clarke pushing for higher solids
By Contributor on 02 February 2017
Better quality rather than more cows in order for Cavan spring farmer, writes programme adviser Conail Keown.
Charles Clarke milks 110 spring-calving cows outside Bailieborough, Co Cavan. While 2016 was a tough year financially for the business, Charles was happy to get through the year with a small, but positive farm surplus.
Looking closely at the financial figures for the farm, Charles received an average milk price of just above 26c/l for all milk produced for 2016.
There were 510,000 litres sold with an additional 40,000 litres fed to calves, so a total milk solids produced of 380kg/cow, which works out at 1,292kg/ha from the grazing platform. That’s decent production from grazed grass and 600kg of meal ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 23 January 2017
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE80 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & C...
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...