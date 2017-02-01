Sign in to your account
code
Clarke pushing for higher solids

By Contributor on
Better quality rather than more cows in order for Cavan spring farmer, writes programme adviser Conail Keown.
Better quality rather than more cows in order for Cavan spring farmer, writes programme adviser Conail Keown.

Charles Clarke milks 110 spring-calving cows outside Bailieborough, Co Cavan. While 2016 was a tough year financially for the business, Charles was happy to get through the year with a small, but positive farm surplus.

Looking closely at the financial figures for the farm, Charles received an average milk price of just above 26c/l for all milk produced for 2016.

There were 510,000 litres sold with an additional 40,000 litres fed to calves, so a total milk solids produced of 380kg/cow, which works out at 1,292kg/ha from the grazing platform. That’s decent production from grazed grass and 600kg of meal ...

