Clearly little has changed for our beef sector
By Justin McCarthy on 22 December 2016
One of the greatest failings of the past two years has been the inability of the beef forum to tackle the real issues facing the sector and deliver meaningful change to protect farmers.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
Related Stories
By Adam Woods on 20 December 2016
New KUHN Balepack with barrell wrap demonstrator available. Also standard roller...
2008 MCHALE F550, 36000 BALES. FUSION ROTOR, BIG TYRE AND IN PERFECT RUNNING ORD...
2009 MCHALE F550, 36,000 BALES, FARMER OWNED FROM NEW. IN VERY GOOD CONDITION AN...
2014 MCHALE F5500, 11,800 BALES. SOLD FROM NEW, OWNER DRIVEN.COMING WITH CRO...
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 Fully serviced 35000 bales farmers balercle...