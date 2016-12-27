Clonakilty clover trial: extra 55kg of milk solids per cow

The clover trial in Clonakilty is comparing pasture growth and cow performance when clover is incorporated into tetraploid and diploid grass varieties.

The trial has just completed its third full year and this year’s performance is in line with other years, showing substantial increases in milk solids and pasture growth when clover is included in pastures.

Cows in the clover treatments produced an extra 55kg of milk solids per cow at 505kg/cow, while the cows on grass only swards produced 450kg of milk solids. Both groups were fed about 400kg of meal.