Clonakilty clover trial: extra 55kg of milk solids per cow
By Aidan Brennan on 27 December 2016
Dairy specialist Aidan Brennan visited Clonakilty Agricultural College last week to see how the clover swards are faring this winter.
The clover trial in Clonakilty is comparing pasture growth and cow performance when clover is incorporated into tetraploid and diploid grass varieties.
The trial has just completed its third full year and this year’s performance is in line with other years, showing substantial increases in milk solids and pasture growth when clover is included in pastures.
Cows in the clover treatments produced an extra 55kg of milk solids per cow at 505kg/cow, while the cows on grass only swards produced 450kg of milk solids. Both groups were fed about 400kg of meal.
cows on the clover treatments who have produced 50 kg more ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 28 December 2016
By John Boylan on 28 December 2016
By John Boylan on 27 December 2016
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
By Aidan Brennan on 21 December 2016
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...