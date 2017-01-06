Co Kilkenny farmer bins his bills for a year
By Patrick Donohoe on 06 January 2017
A beef farmer from Co Kilkenny will enjoy an easier 2017 thanks to the Irish Farmers Journal and the Bin Your Bills for 1 Year competition.
The 2017 winner is Mark Costigan from Co Kilkenny.
The lucky winner can look forward to the following prizes in 2017:
The draw was recorded live in the Irish Farm Centre and it can be watched at below.
Congratulations to Mark and thank you to all of our readers who entered the competition
