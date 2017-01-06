Sign in to your account
Co Kilkenny farmer bins his bills for a year

By on
A beef farmer from Co Kilkenny will enjoy an easier 2017 thanks to the Irish Farmers Journal and the Bin Your Bills for 1 Year competition.
A beef farmer from Co Kilkenny will enjoy an easier 2017 thanks to the Irish Farmers Journal and the Bin Your Bills for 1 Year competition.

The 2017 winner is Mark Costigan from Co Kilkenny.

The lucky winner can look forward to the following prizes in 2017:

  • A brand new John Deere Tractor 6130M for one year.
  • Mitsubishi Pajero SWB for one year.
  • 15t of feed from Nutrias.
  • 10t of fertiliser from Gouldings.
  • €1.000 worth of animal health products from MSD.
  • Farm insurance for one year from FBD.
  • Accountancy service from IFAC for one year.
  • Consultancy with the Irish Farmers Journal’s specialist team in 2017.

    • The draw was recorded live in the Irish Farm Centre and it can be watched at below.

    Congratulations to Mark and thank you to all of our readers who entered the competition

