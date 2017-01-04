Colm McCarthy on post-truth: do the dull facts really matter?
By Colm McCarthy on 04 January 2017
The facts no longer matter: what matters is whatever people believe the facts to be, and there is no shortage of politicians willing to provide comforting pseudo-facts to order.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By John Sleigh on 04 January 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 04 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 04 January 2017
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...