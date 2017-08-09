Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Colm McCarthy: What’s the point of more windfarms?
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Colm McCarthy: What’s the point of more windfarms?

By on
It is not clear that extra windfarms, when viewed in terms of their impact on system-wide emissions, can help any further.
It is not clear that extra windfarms, when viewed in terms of their impact on system-wide emissions, can help any further.

Energy companies in the United Kingdom are in the firing line as a result of recent price increases. One of the big suppliers, Centrica, was candid enough to concede ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: funding for local initiatives announced
By Anthony Jordan on 09 August 2017
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahealy show
News
Weekly podcast: dairy jobs scheme and the Tinahealy show
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Permission granted for 66ac Wicklow solar farm
News
Permission granted for 66ac Wicklow solar farm
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
A space oddity: how learning to farm on other planets could help us on our own
News
A space oddity: how learning to farm on other planets could help us on our own
By Danielle Crowley on 05 August 2017
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath
News
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath
By Thomas Hubert on 06 August 2017
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
MAJOR PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
ROSSMORE PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad