Commissioner Hogan to speak at Irish Farmers Journal conference

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan at the recent EU Outlook conference, and keynote speaker at the Irish Farmers Journal conference in Dublin on 27 January.

The Irish Farmers Journal in association with AIB/First Trust will host important conferences on Brexit, world trade and CAP on 26 and 27 January.

The Irish Farmers Journal will host conferences in Belfast and Dublin on 26 and 27 January, beginning at 8.30am and finishing with lunch.

These conferences are themed “Navigating Global Trade” and will reflect on the issues that will impact agriculture on the island of Ireland in 2017 from Brexit to free trade discussions with global trading blocks.

The Northern Ireland event in the Ramada hotel in Belfast on Thursday 26 January between 8.30am and 12.30pm will focus on Brexit and will feature Andersons Agricultural consultants who have delivered several seminars on Brexit in Britain.

The Dublin event on Friday 27 will have a wider theme to reflect the continued impact of EU membership, in particular possible trade deals, the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and of course Brexit. EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan will deliverer the keynote address at the Dublin conference, and details on other speakers will follow.

AIB and First Trust in Northern Ireland are the conference sponsors.

For further information or to book tickets email ccarey@farmersjournal.ie or call 01-419 9578.

More details to follow.