Competition watchdog clears Kepak-Kelly merger

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) gave the green light to Kepak Group's takeover of the Co Clare-based meat processor this Wednesday.

With the CCPC’s nod, Kepak can go ahead with the acquisition of John Kelly Meats announced last month.

“The Commission has formed the view that the proposed transaction will not substantially lessen competition in any market for goods or services in the State,” the CCPC said in a statement.

Kelly owns and operates a meat processing plant near Ennis, Co Clare, an area where Kepak currently does not have factories. Kepak meat divison’s chief executive Sean Coffey has described the transaction as a way of “developing its procurement capacity in the Clare catchment area – one of the most populous suckler beef counties in Ireland”.

Kelly’s annual kill is under the price reporting threshold of 20,000. Kepak is acquiring the company from its founder John Kelly.

