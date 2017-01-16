Construction worker dies on farm in Kerry
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
A construction worker was killed on a farm in Kerry this Monday as a result of a fall.
The HSA has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a man in his 30s was killed on a farm in Kerry before noon this Monday. The accident occurred at Lisheen Bawn, Farranfore, Co Kerry.
The man was carrying out construction work on a slatted shed. It is understood that he died as a result of injuries sustained when he fell 10ft.
