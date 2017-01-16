Sign in to your account
Construction worker dies on farm in Kerry

on
A construction worker was killed on a farm in Kerry this Monday as a result of a fall.
A construction worker was killed on a farm in Kerry this Monday as a result of a fall.

The HSA has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a man in his 30s was killed on a farm in Kerry before noon this Monday. The accident occurred at Lisheen Bawn, Farranfore, Co Kerry.

The man was carrying out construction work on a slatted shed. It is understood that he died as a result of injuries sustained when he fell 10ft.

400,000 people at risk of farm accidents

