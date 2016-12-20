Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Country music – news from the country scene
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Country music – news from the country scene

By on
Michael Commins brings us the latest news from the country music scene
Michael Commins brings us the latest news from the country music scene
More in Entertainment
Journal+
Do you know your GAA
Sport
Do you know your GAA
By Contributor on 20 December 2016
Journal+
Simon sings for Simon Community this Christmas
Country Sound
Simon sings for Simon Community this Christmas
By Michael Commins on 14 December 2016
Journal+
Get ready to rock 'n' roll with The Three Amigos
Country Sound
Get ready to rock 'n' roll with The Three Amigos
By Michael Commins on 14 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
News
News in-brief from Northern Ireland
By David Wright on 14 December 2016
Journal+
All the latest news from the country music world
Country Sound
All the latest news from the country music world
By Michael Commins on 09 December 2016
BMW X3 4x4
Immaculate, 150BHP, 6 speed, NCT, metallic paint, stunning Jeep. MayoPrice adv...
View ad
WANTED JCB 3CXS YEAR 1996 TO 2011
AN OLD DIGGERS WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE WANTED ALL JCB TELEPORTERS JCB 3CXS ALL IREL...
View ad
Yard and Store Supervisor
...
View ad
Regional Sales Managers in Ireland & UK
For full details on responsibilities and requirements seewww.dairymaster.com/c...
View ad
Terradisc 3001 Demonstration Unit
Terradisc 3001 - DEMO UNITComplete with:Pack ring RollerLevelling ti...
View ad

Place ad