Cows grazing in the sunny southeast

By on
Wexford farmer Padraig Barron put 75 cows out to grass this morning
Wexford farmer Padraig Barron put 75 cows out to grass this morning

Padraig Barron’s cows were clearly delighted to get out to grass today, more than a month earlier than they did in 2016.

“We closed up paddocks on 10 October and the grass just kept growing,” Baron told the Irish Farmers Journal. “We just have so much grass and conditions are so good we had to graze it.”

Some 75 cows went out to grass this morning, with another 67 cows and all the young stock still housed.

“The ones we put out today are 40 autumn calvers and the rest are spring calvers,” Barron explained.

We just have so much grass and conditions are so good we had to graze it

He farms at Ballycullane, New Ross, Co Wexford, and the average turn-out date for the Glanbia supplier is around 14 February.

“They went into a cover that’s easily 1,200kg to 1,300kg DM/ha and the farm average is about 1,000,” he added. “I was afraid that if we didn’t get it grazed now, it would go out of control. If the weather breaks, they will go back in again.”

The cows will be housed again this evening and, weather-permitting, go out to graze for five to six hours daily.

