Dairy farmers must remain focused as challenges remain
By Justin McCarthy on 12 January 2017
Despite the more positive tone to the market, there can be no let-up in dairy on costs and efficiencies, both at farm and processing level.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 11 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
By Contributor on 09 January 2017
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
fit for service. Dams to over 12,000L. www.celticsires.ie ...
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...