Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy management: extra help
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Dairy management: extra help

By on
Organise yourself for spring and consider bringing in extra labour if the workload feels overwhelming.
Organise yourself for spring and consider bringing in extra labour if the workload feels overwhelming.

This week’s Focus is about planning for spring. Soil sampling, measuring silage stocks, the importance of lime and planning the workload all feature. The spring workload can be overwhelming.

The shortage of help on farms adds to the workload and the stress. You and your family’s health and wellbeing are most important, so don’t risk this. Some farmers do too much of the wrong things.

Prioritise what’s important during calving: for me, it’s about looking after animals and feeding them well. So that’s plenty of colostrum to newborn calves and plenty of grass to milking cows. Get these two ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Free
Schmallenberg virus: what you need to know
News
Schmallenberg virus: what you need to know
By Caitríona Murphy on 05 January 2017
Journal+
Lively start for first calf sale of the year at Kilrea
Northern Ireland
Lively start for first calf sale of the year at Kilrea
By Peter McCann on 05 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
2017: making herd changes or more of the same?
Northern Ireland
2017: making herd changes or more of the same?
By Kieran Mailey on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Farmer writes: Ring out the old but sing in the new
Farmer Writes
Farmer writes: Ring out the old but sing in the new
By Kieran Sullivan on 28 December 2016
Experienced Contract Rearer Available
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
View ad
TAFFEE AUCTIONS
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
View ad
Hoof Trimming Service - Skibbereen
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...
View ad

Place ad