Dairy management: extra help

This week’s Focus is about planning for spring. Soil sampling, measuring silage stocks, the importance of lime and planning the workload all feature. The spring workload can be overwhelming.

The shortage of help on farms adds to the workload and the stress. You and your family’s health and wellbeing are most important, so don’t risk this. Some farmers do too much of the wrong things.

Prioritise what’s important during calving: for me, it’s about looking after animals and feeding them well. So that’s plenty of colostrum to newborn calves and plenty of grass to milking cows. Get these two ...