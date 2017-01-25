Sign in to your account
code
Dairy management notes for dairy farmers

By on
This week, Aidan Brennan looks at the managing grass in spring, the economics of feeding milk replacer and renting land.
This week, Aidan Brennan looks at the managing grass in spring, the economics of feeding milk replacer and renting land.

Grass:

Grass growth over the winter appears to have been excellent right across the country, so there is more grass on farms than normal. This is a massive boost, adding many extra tonnes of feed to farms at a time when feed is scarce. Thinking back to this time last year, a lot of the extra grass that was on farms wasn’t fully utilised. Some of the higher covers deteriorated badly in February, as heavy rain and a lack of nitrogen caused considerable die-back and loss. While we can’t predict the rain in February, we can control when we spread ...

