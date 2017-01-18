Sign in to your account
Dairy management notes for this week

By on
Aidan Brennan advises farmers to purchase and spread urea, prepare now for spring and get the flu jab.
Aidan Brennan advises farmers to purchase and spread urea, prepare now for spring and get the flu jab.

Nitrogen:

I’m told urea has become very scarce, as merchants have run out of existing stocks. Prices have also risen by between €30 and €50/t from their December base of €270 to €280/t. For those who haven’t yet ordered: you better get a move-on to secure delivery by the end of the month. For those who have it in the yard and are in the permissible zones: make sure and get it spread over the coming days, as delaying application will reduce the amount of grass you will grow this spring.

While the forecast for most of the country is ...

