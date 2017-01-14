Dairy management notes: maiden heifers
By Aidan Brennan on 14 January 2017
Irish Farmers Journal dairy specialist Aidan Brennan looks at what farmers should be doing around maiden heifers.
Maiden heifers should be weighing about 265kg today or 48% of mature liveweight (550kg).
Now is a good time to weigh the maiden heifers to see how they are performing. Most have been housed for six weeks or more.
Depending on silage quality, they could be well above or below target weight. You only want them to be on target; above or below is a bad thing.
If they are above target, you can afford to take them off meal. Heifers behind target will need to be removed from the rest and given special treatment.
The preferred option is to ...
