Dairy markets: futures price for powder inch lower

By on
Dairy futures prices for whole milk powder have traded lower in recent days
Dairy futures prices for whole milk powder have traded lower in recent days

The GDT does not return to work until next week so futures markets for dairy powder commodities are generally steady. In saying this, the futures market for whole milk powder (WMP) has eased lower in recent days with March, April and May contracts for WMP down a combined 3%.

The price of WMP at the GDT auction has rebounded strongly (+60%) over the last six months but concerns persist if the product price has crested. As you can see in the graph below, WMP prices (green line) have retreated in the last month to settle under $3,300/t at the last ...

Place ad