Dairy markets: futures price for powder inch lower
By Lorcan Allen on 31 January 2017
Dairy futures prices for whole milk powder have traded lower in recent days
The GDT does not return to work until next week so futures markets for dairy powder commodities are generally steady. In saying this, the futures market for whole milk powder (WMP) has eased lower in recent days with March, April and May contracts for WMP down a combined 3%.
The price of WMP at the GDT auction has rebounded strongly (+60%) over the last six months but concerns persist if the product price has crested. As you can see in the graph below, WMP prices (green line) have retreated in the last month to settle under $3,300/t at the last ...
By John Boylan on 31 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 30 January 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 30 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
