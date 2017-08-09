Dairy markets: US exports surge to a three-year high
By Lorcan Allen on 10 August 2017
Increased farmer production, a favourable US dollar and better pricing is driving US dairy exports.
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 08 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 08 August 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 09 August 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...