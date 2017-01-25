Sign in to your account
Dairy trends: Chinese dairy imports increase strongly in 2016

By on
Renewed demand from Chinese buyers saw imports to the south-eastern Asian country increase strongly in 2016.
In many ways, the retreat of Chinese buyers from the dairy export market in 2015 was the principal reason for the sharp declines witnessed in dairy commodity prices in the last two years. While healthy buyer demand from oil economies remains key to the market, China is undoubtedly the world’s biggest market for dairy exports and will continue to have a big say on market sentiment.

That being said, it’s encouraging to see Chinese dairy imports returning to healthy levels once again after the drop-off in buying in 2015. Figures released this week show China imported ...

