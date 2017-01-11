Sign in to your account
Dairylink Ireland: focus on improving quality

By Contributor on
Conail Keown looks at how Bill Brown's farm business performed in 2016.
Conail Keown looks at how Bill Brown's farm business performed in 2016.

Bill Brown is one of the highest milk output farmers in the Dairylink Ireland project. How has his business responded and performed under the challenge of low margins in milk production for the 12 months in 2016?

The business received an average of just below 20ppl for all milk produced for 2016. There was 1,510,000 litres sold with milk quality of 3.96% butterfat and 3.18% protein.

In financial terms, the gross output for the farm was £341,952 or 22.64ppl before single farm payment. This was made up from 19.99ppl from milk sales and 2.65ppl from stock sales of both calves ...

