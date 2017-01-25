Dairylink Ireland: producing top-quality milk
By Contributor on 26 January 2017
This week, Conail Keown looks at the performance of Kevin McGrade's farm.
Kevin McGrade produces the best-quality milk in terms of milk solids in the project, with annual averages at 4.75% butterfat and 3.55% protein. 2016 was a year of low milk prices but high winter volumes and Kevin’s high-component milk has helped the total milk revenue – representing 20% of the total farm milk sales.
The business received an average of just above 24ppl for all milk produced for 2016; there was 799,500 litres sold with milk solids of 525kg/cow.
In financial terms, the gross output for the farm (milk sales and stock sales) was £226,830 or 28.37ppl before Single Farm ...
