Dairylink Ireland: producing top-quality milk

By Contributor on
This week, Conail Keown looks at the performance of Kevin McGrade's farm.
This week, Conail Keown looks at the performance of Kevin McGrade's farm.

Kevin McGrade produces the best-quality milk in terms of milk solids in the project, with annual averages at 4.75% butterfat and 3.55% protein. 2016 was a year of low milk prices but high winter volumes and Kevin’s high-component milk has helped the total milk revenue – representing 20% of the total farm milk sales.

The business received an average of just above 24ppl for all milk produced for 2016; there was 799,500 litres sold with milk solids of 525kg/cow.

In financial terms, the gross output for the farm (milk sales and stock sales) was £226,830 or 28.37ppl before Single Farm ...

