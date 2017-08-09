Sign in to your account
Department facing new RHI court case

By on
The Department for the Economy is facing a court case over CHP technology's exclusion from the Renewable Heat Incentive.
The Department for the Economy is facing the prospect of a third court case surrounding the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI).

It is understood that a NI-based animal ...

