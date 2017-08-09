Department facing new RHI court case
By Peter McCann on 10 August 2017
The Department for the Economy is facing a court case over CHP technology's exclusion from the Renewable Heat Incentive.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
By Peter McCann on 08 August 2017
By Letters to the Editor on 09 August 2017
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
25"84"44...