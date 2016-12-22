Don't close the door on ANC in NI, department told

The annual budget for the ANC scheme in 2015 and 2016 was £20m.

The Areas of Natural Constraint scheme in Northern Ireland is due to end next year, with a one year transitional payment.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has been told to keep options open for continuing support to Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) after the final payment of the existing scheme is made in 2018.

Earlier this month, DAERA Minister Michelle McIlveen announced that the ANC scheme would end next year with an £8m transitional payment for the 2017 scheme year which will be paid in 2018.

“It is important that the minister does not close the door on this scheme altogether. In future years, we will see a significant deficit in income on many severely disadvantaged farms due to a combination of factors,” UFU hill farming policy chair Ian Buchanan said.

Ending of ANC payments, delays in the upcoming Environmental Farming Scheme and decreasing entitlement value for many farmers in Severely Disadvantaged Areas, were the reasons for reduced incomes in these areas listed by Buchanan in a statement following a meeting with DAERA officials.

Redesignation

The issue of redesignation of ANC areas was also raised and the UFU has urged DAERA to continue the process so that NI meets EU requirements for ANC payments post 2018.

It was a point raised by Sinn Fein MLA Oliver McMullan earlier this week, when he questioned arguments could be put forward for future support for hill areas post Brexit.

“It is absolutely essential that we maintain progress to designate this area, not just to satisfy the EU for delivering further ANC payments, but also to set parameters for future UK agriculture policy which recognise the constraints hill farmers face,” Buchanan added.

