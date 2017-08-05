Sign in to your account
code
Drone dispatched to help fight Dublin gorse fire

By on
Dublin Fire Brigade tackled a major gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains this week.
Dublin Fire Brigade was called out to tackle a major gorse fire on the Dublin mountains this week.

Seven units of the fire brigade from Rathfarnham and Donnybrook depots were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

The fire stretched from Ticknock towards Barnaculli and required the help of a drone to direct fire fighting efforts.

Smoke from the blaze affected homes and businesses with a radius of several kilometres.

Heavy rain eventually helped to quell the fire. At this stage it is not known what started it.

Cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation, with certain strict exemptions, is illegal from 1 March to 31 August.

Read more

Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois

Appeal for information after field of barley set on fire

In pictures: Laois fire crews train for farm accidents

The link between wildfires and falling hill sheep numbers

