Drone dispatched to help fight Dublin gorse fire
Dublin Fire Brigade was called out to tackle a major gorse fire on the Dublin mountains this week.
Seven units of the fire brigade from Rathfarnham and Donnybrook depots were dispatched to tackle the blaze.
The fire stretched from Ticknock towards Barnaculli and required the help of a drone to direct fire fighting efforts.
Footage, incl aerial drone footage of last night’s gorse fire. We had 7 pumps involved in firefighting. A deluge of rain helped extinguish pic.twitter.com/GACWT4RODK— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 4, 2017
Smoke from the blaze affected homes and businesses with a radius of several kilometres.
Smoke from the gorse fire may affect visibility on the @m50dublin and #M11 around Loughlinstown. @aaroadwatch Pic @Patrick15021614 pic.twitter.com/ylPzURWuMg— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 3, 2017
Heavy rain eventually helped to quell the fire. At this stage it is not known what started it.
Cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation, with certain strict exemptions, is illegal from 1 March to 31 August.
