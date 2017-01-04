Elanco Animal Health winds up its operations in Ireland
By Lorcan Allen on 05 January 2017
Elanco Ireland paid a dividend of €11m in 2015 to its parent company despite racking up significant restructuring losses.
More in Agribusiness
By Eoin Lowry on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 03 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 15 December 2016
Related Stories
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 December 2016
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....