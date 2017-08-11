Electrical safety in milking parlours

Arthur Byrne, public safety manager from ESB Networks, outlines the danger areas in milking parlours and how hazards can be reduced.

The working environment on farms is much more onerous on the electrical installation than it is for a domestic house and requires a much higher standard to ensure safety for everyone involved. To illustrate the dangers that can arise; for example, recent unsafe situations occurred when a milking machine became live due to faulty wiring and a power washer caused electric shocks when washing a cow shed.

Water and electricity

In a milking parlour, the presence of water makes the requirement for the highest possible standards doubly important because water, and the force of the water jet, can make anything electrical become ‘live’. IP rated switches, plugs,sockets and light fittings – those blue and white coloured fittings - must be used to protect and safeguard the equipment and ensure it does not become hazardous. This higher standard applies to all electrical equipment, whether used in the parlour or in the outdoors. The minimum level of protection for all fittings in farm installations is IP44. This applies to light fittings, mains electric fences and all other equipment such as plugs, sockets, light switches, motor starters, isolators and fuseboards.

The first number represents the degree of protection against the ingress of foreign solid bodies. The second number represents the degree of protection against liquids.In milking parlours and dairies, the minimum protection level against water/moisture ingress is increased from 4 to 5 - i.e. must be at least IP45 rated.

Light fittings

Only fittings to match the working environments and to comply with the IP ratings in relation to water and dust proofing should be used. Domestic-type pendant fittings or battenholders are not suitable. Totally enclosed light fittings with an IP65 rating are readily available and should be used.

Electric motors

Electric motors perform a variety of important functions in parlours. When fitted first day, as part of the parlour installation, they will have the appropriate IP protection. However, if a motor has to be changed, make sure that it is the correct rating and that all the necessary safety features including emergency stop buttons are fitted. It is never safe to work on motors or, any electrical equipment, until it has been properly isolated from the rest of the electrical installation. That is why it is essential to have a separate isolator switch fitted for each motor; otherwise it will be necessary to isolate at the main distribution board.

‘Stray’ electricity and bonding of metal work

A variety of cow responses to ‘stray voltage’ have been reported including unexplained milk production drops, increased evidence of mastitis, elevated somatic cell counts, longer milking times, incomplete milk let down, nervousness while in the parlour, rapid exit from the parlour, reluctance to use water bowls or metallic feeders and altered drinking habits. Cattle are more sensitive to electric shock than humans because they are better conductors of electricity. To eliminate this possibility, it is important to minimise voltage differences that can occur between any metalwork in parlours and the ground.

Safety Equipment

One of the most important electrical safety devices is the RCD or Residual Current Device. It is a small ‘trip switch’ device that is incorportated into the main distribution board. Modern distribution boards now use MCB’s (miniature circuit breakers) rather than the older fuse with their screw-in holders. The RCD (pictured, left) is like the MCB (pictured, right), except there is only one of them required. It works by detecting any leakage of electricity which results from damaged wiring or damaged equipment.

Having a working RCD is about the most important, and simplest safety measure you can have to improve the safety of your electrical installation. One of the reasons it may not work when you most need it is because of its own lack of use. That is why it is essesntial that it is operated regularly by pressing the ‘test’ button. Test it at least every 6 months.

General electrical safety:

Do:

Always use a registered electrical contractor.

Install a residual Current Device (RCD) and test it regularly.

Have your electrical installation checked regularly and maintained.

Use IP rated equipment, indoors and outdoors.

Take particular care when power washing near electrical equipment.

Don’t:

Overload electrical equipment.

Neglect the maintence of electric motors; build-up of dust can lead to overheating and fire.

Portable electrical Equipment:

Do:

Use a plug-in RCD at the socket when using portable tools such as a powerwasher.

Carefully inspect equipment every time before use.

Replace damaged equipment immediately.

Fully un-coil extension lead reels to prevent over-heating.