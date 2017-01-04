England applying for TB-free status in 2017

Agricultural authorities in England will be applying for TB-free status in 2017, two years ahead of schedule.

While Irish farmers continue to grapple with the disease, one of our closest neighbours, England, will be applying for bovine TB-free status this year.

Speaking at the 2017 Oxford Farming Conference, Andrea Leadsom, secretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, told the audience that more than half of England will be applying for bovine-TB free status, two years ahead of schedule.

“On bovine TB, our comprehensive eradication strategy is delivering vital results for the beef and dairy industry, and in 2017 England will be applying for TB-free status, two years ahead of schedule,” Leadsom said.

The government wants to achieve bovine TB-free status for the low-risk areas of England, covering the north and east of England, saying this would boost trade opportunities and reduce the number of herd TB tests, reducing costs for farmers.

25-year plan

Achieving this status for the low-risk area is a key step in the government’s 25-year plan for the whole of the UK to be TB-free by 2038. To achieve TB-free status, at least 99.9 percent of the herds in an area have to remain free of the disease for at least six consecutive years. Scotland received this status in September 2009.

The issue of bovine TB differs sharply in the west and south of England compared the rest of the country, however. Most recent figures to the end of September 2016 show that TB incidence rate in the high-risk area stands at 18.2% and 6.3% in the edge area.

This will open up new trading opportunities for farmers

“Gaining global recognition that more than half of England is TB-free will be a significant milestone in our long-term plan to eradicate this devastating disease, and will open up new trading opportunities for farmers,” Leadsom added.

“We have much still to do in the worst affected parts of the country, but this shows that our strategy – combining practical biosecurity measures, a robust cattle movement and testing regime, and badger control in areas where the disease is rife – is right and is working”.

In Ireland, the number of reactors has fallen from approximately 45,000 in 1999 to 15,317 in 2015 – the lowest level recorded since the country’s fight against bovine TB began more than 50 years ago.

However, a recent analysis of TB figures shows a 6% increase in the number of reactors to TB tests between quarter three 2016 and 2015. Furthermore, the much-anticipated badger vaccination programme is still a long way off.

In his previous role as agriculture minister, Simon Coveney made a commitment that Ireland would be bovine TB-free by 2030.

