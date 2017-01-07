Sign in to your account
Eustice’s comments on ending direct payments ‘not set in stone’ – UFU

By on
CEO of the Ulster Farmers Union, Wesley Aston, said he does not think the comments of UK farm minister George Eustice made at the Oxford Farming Conference on ending direct payments are set in stone.
CEO of the Ulster Farmers Union, Wesley Aston, said he does not think the comments of UK farm minister George Eustice made at the Oxford Farming Conference on ending direct payments are set in stone.
