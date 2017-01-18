Factories pull quotes to 346p/kg
By Kieran Mailey on 19 January 2017
Factories have moved to pull base quotes by 4p/kg, bringing base quotes to 346p/kg for this week.
By Shirley Busteed on 18 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By David Wright on 18 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 18 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 16 January 2017
