Fair Deal controversy illustrates need for change

By on
Reports indicate that elderly farmers are staying in hospital beds to avoid putting the family farm at risk under the Fair Deal scheme.
Reports indicate that elderly farmers are staying in hospital beds to avoid putting the family farm at risk under the Fair Deal scheme.

Citing internal Health Service Executive (HSE) documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request, The Irish Times reported on Wednesday that “many farming families keep relatives in hospital in order to avoid financial penalties”.

Under the fair deal scheme, for each of the three first years a person spends in a nursing home, up to 7.5% of the value of their assets can be used to pay for their care bills. In the case of farmers, this means a portion of care costs is charged to the value of their former farm while they are in care, which can put the viability of the whole enterprise at risk for the next generation.

Assets are exempt from these calculations if they have been transferred to the next generation at least five years prior to applying for the fair deal scheme.

This is an incentive for farming families to delay entering a nursing home if the five years since transferring the farm have not yet elapsed.

“Keeping the first generation in a hospital bed away from the farm avoids these penalties,” the HSE’s chief lawyer said in an email quoted by The Irish Times.

“This is happening because the scheme is costing families so much,” IFA’s farm family chair Maura Canning told the Irish Farmers Journal. The association has been campaigning for changes to the fair deal, scheme including a reduction of the minimum period between transferring the farm and entering a nursing home to three years.

The IFA also wants the value of farms to be discounted in fair deal calculations, in the same way as 90% of a farm’s value is exempt from capital gains tax when it is inherited.

The Government set up a working group to examine the recommendations of a report on fair deal reform last year.

Last month, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Helen McEntee said “the proposals put forward by the IFA are currently being considered”. But Canning said there has been no progress so far, despite constant contacts with politicians on this issue.

ICMSA president John Comer described the comments quoted in The Irish Times as a “casual slur against farm families” in the absence of statistical evidence that they were deliberately keeping elderly relatives in hospital beds to avoid fair deal penalties.

