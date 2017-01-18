Fair Deal reform kicked into the new year
By Thomas Hubert on 29 December 2016
There has been no recent progress on the proposed changes to the Nursing Home Support Scheme, known as Fair Deal, after the issue was sent to a dedicated working group.
