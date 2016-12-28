Farm safety items covered in TAMS II
By Peter Varley on 29 December 2016
There are a number of safety items covered in TAMS II. The scheme offers 40% grant aid and 60% (for young farmers) to cover the cost of certain investments. Here are some safety items covered.
More in More
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Peter Varley on 03 January 2017
By James Maloney on 03 January 2017
By Paul Mooney on 04 January 2017
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
34"34"...
2.5M...
MCMAHONS CONCRETEWater Troughs TEL: 087 278 1076Located near Foynes, Co. L...
Planning permission & Retention 10 years experience reference available. Aidan...