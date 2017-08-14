Farm Stock co-op sell 162,000 lambs
By John Sleigh on 10 August 2017
Scotland's largest lamb selling co-op grows. It recently recruited 150 farmers in Ayrshire.
Related Stories
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008 MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
present their show and sale, of ram lambs at Athenry Mart Monday 21st of August,...