Farmer dies in west Cork accident

The farmer was working on the roof of a shed when the accident happened.

A 59-year-old farmer died after falling from a roof in Schull, Co Cork, on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said it was investigating the death of a farmer who fell from a height of 10ft as he was repairing the roof of a shed.

The accident happened some time between Friday and Saturday, when the victim was found. The exact time of the fall is not known as the farmer was working alone.

This accident brings to 20 the number of farm fatalities so far this year. Minister for Employment and Small Business Pat Breen, who oversees the HSA, recently described the trend in fatal accidents as an “alarming spike”.

This is the second fatal farm accident in Schull in less than two years. A toddler was killed on a nearby farm when a trailer divider stored in a henhouse fell on his head as he fed hens in May 2015.

A recent fatal accident in Australia in which a farmer remained trapped in a baler for 30 hours highlighted the need for farmers to let family or neighbours know of their plans when working alone in potentially dangerous situations.

According to emergency responders, the first hour after an accident is crucial in saving the victim’s life.

