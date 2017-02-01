Farmer turns to crowd funding to get going

A wannabe farmer has taken a novel step in the hopes to get his foot on the agriculture ladder.

The Dealer knows that for many people, taking up farming is simply not an option.

While many might have aspirations to be working at one with the land, most people would be quick to shoot down anyone trying to break into the game.

After all, how is one expected to fund the purchase of animals, let alone buy a bit of ground for them to stand on?

I see, however, that one Co Dublin man refuses to be put off and has decided to ask for the goodwill of the public to shine through and help him to begin his farming adventure.

Ciaron O’Neill, who was recently been made redundant from his job, has set up a gofundme.com page where he is asking for a total of €6,000 in donations to buy “six cattle” and rent “a plot of land” for himself.

The novel idea is in its infancy yet but you never know, once the GLAS payments are made, Ciaron could get more support.

Clickhere to learn more.

Read more

Creed launches low-cost loan scheme for farmers