Farmer wins against Department to hold on to €25,000 payment

By on
A man complained to the Ombudsman after the Department of Agriculture sought to recover a grant of over €25,000 from him following flooding of his land in Kerry.
The man had received a grant under the Department's Afforestation Scheme to establish a forest on his land. However, the forest had been destroyed following severe flooding in 2009.

The man had received a grant under the Department’s Afforestation Scheme to establish a forest on his land. However, the forest had been destroyed following severe flooding in 2009.

The Department maintained that the man knew that his land was prone to flooding when he made the application for the grant in 2004.

It also maintained that the man was partially responsible for damage to the forest.

The Ombudsman discovered that the Department had inspected the man’s land and had been made aware that the land may be prone to flooding prior to granting the man’s application.

In addition, the Ombudsman was satisfied that the Department’s definition of force majeure applied in this particular case and, therefore, the man was not responsible for the destruction of the forest.

Department acted ‘unfairly’

The Ombudsman decided that the Department had acted unfairly in seeking recovery of the money. The Department agreed not to pursue the repayment.

