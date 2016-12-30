Farmer Writes: a fair price is all we are looking for
By James Mimnagh on 30 December 2016
Dairy and beef farmer James Mimnagh hopes that retailers and processors are making new year's resolutions.
So Christmas has come and gone, and as usual I’ve eaten and drank far too much, but I console myself in that everybody else is in the same boat.
Even though I have eaten and drank lots over Christmas, what I have consumed was produced by Irish pig, poultry, beef and dairy farmers, as well as Irish tillage farmers (for malting barley) and Irish vegetable growers. Don’t worry sheep farmers, I’ve a nice leg of lamb lined up for the middle of January.
Purchasing Irish produce is important and not just at Christmas. Not only is it supporting the local economy, ...
