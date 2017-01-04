Sign in to your account
Farmer Writes: a new arrival

The O'Keeffes welcomed a new arrival into the house just before Christmas while a few of the hardy annual jobs were taken care of.
We had a very welcome early arrival into our family just before Christmas which kept us a bit busier than we had planned over the festive period. Thankfully, baby Aoife and her mother arrived home healthy and well in time for Santa and the Christmas dinner.

A few jobs on the farm had to be postponed due to this but we have a good team in place on the farm, so everything ran smoothly over the holidays and we even managed to get the few extra jobs done in the lull between Christmas and the new year.

This means that the ...

