Farmer writes: an overwhelming but satisfying exercise

Before the busy spring-calving season starts on many farms, now is the time to put the books and records for the past year in order. These figures will be needed later for profit monitors if the farmer is in a Knowledge Transfer (KT) group. The figures will also be required for the completion of personal income tax returns and will be required for filing with the Revenue Commissioners later in the year.

The best advice I can offer is not to hand a box of receipts, invoices, statements and any other piece of post not opened to your adviser

The best ...