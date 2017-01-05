Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmer writes: an overwhelming but satisfying exercise
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Farmer writes: an overwhelming but satisfying exercise

By on
The first week of January is a good time to take a look back at the performance of the farm business for 2016. Trevor Boland outlines six easy steps.
The first week of January is a good time to take a look back at the performance of the farm business for 2016. Trevor Boland outlines six easy steps.

Before the busy spring-calving season starts on many farms, now is the time to put the books and records for the past year in order. These figures will be needed later for profit monitors if the farmer is in a Knowledge Transfer (KT) group. The figures will also be required for the completion of personal income tax returns and will be required for filing with the Revenue Commissioners later in the year.

The best advice I can offer is not to hand a box of receipts, invoices, statements and any other piece of post not opened to your adviser

The best ...

More in News
Free
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
News
Nollaig na mBan: Celebrating women in farming
By Caitríona Murphy on 06 January 2017
Free
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
News
Focus on China for access to new markets in 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farmer Writes: the tractor gives time to think
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: the tractor gives time to think
By Tommy Moyles on 03 January 2017
Free
Land Mobility Service - exploring your land options
News
Land Mobility Service - exploring your land options
By Contributor on 22 December 2016
Journal+
Farmer Writes: a fair price is all we are looking for
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: a fair price is all we are looking for
By James Mimnagh on 29 December 2016
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad